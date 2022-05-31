May. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening in Chippewa Falls: Mostly clear skies. Low 48F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Chippewa Falls area. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.