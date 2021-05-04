Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
May. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
