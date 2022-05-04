This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Mostly cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chippewa Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
May. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
