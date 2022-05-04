 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Mostly cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chippewa Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News