Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chippewa Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
May. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Chippewa Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees…
It will be a warm day in Chippewa Falls. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Per…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear s…
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Overcast. Low near 45F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for h…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51…
Chippewa Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Today's w…
This evening in Chippewa Falls: Mostly clear skies. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Chippewa Falls area …
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
Temperatures in Chippewa Falls will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Expect p…