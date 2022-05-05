This evening in Chippewa Falls: Overcast. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Chippewa Falls area. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
May. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
