This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chippewa Falls will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
May. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Much better weather today than yesterday in southern Wisconsin. Another chance of rain is already on the horizon though. Find out when it will arrive in our updated forecast.
There's a chance of rain across Wisconsin today and Friday, but rain will be spending more time in the southern part of the state. See when the best chance of rain is and when we'll dry out again.
Widespread rain will likely slow the morning commute today in the southern part of the state. Though it will be dry farther north, it will be chilly for everyone. When will we dry out and warm up?
Temperatures in Chippewa Falls will be cool today. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. The f…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Chippewa Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. A 38-degree low is forec…
Rain is expected the next three days across Wisconsin, but Saturday is looking the wettest. Damaging wind, hail, and even a tornado cannot be ruled out. Full details in our weekend weather outlook.
Pollen counts are on the rise and spring allergy season is here, which makes now the perfect time to tackle the subject.
Chippewa Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. …