 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

May. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News