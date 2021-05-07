Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
May. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
