This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
May. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Much better weather today than yesterday in southern Wisconsin. Another chance of rain is already on the horizon though. Find out when it will arrive in our updated forecast.
There's a chance of rain across Wisconsin today and Friday, but rain will be spending more time in the southern part of the state. See when the best chance of rain is and when we'll dry out again.
Widespread rain will likely slow the morning commute today in the southern part of the state. Though it will be dry farther north, it will be chilly for everyone. When will we dry out and warm up?
Temperatures in Chippewa Falls will be cool today. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. The f…
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Chippewa Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. A 38-degree low is forec…
Chippewa Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. …
Showers from Madison to Kenosha today before we dry out for Friday night. Rain will make a comeback for Sunday though. Find out who has the best chance of seeing rain in our complete weekend forecast.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Chippewa Falls area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…