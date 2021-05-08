May. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Mostly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.