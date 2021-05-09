May. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chippewa Falls folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.