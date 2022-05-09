May. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. SSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Chippewa Falls area. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.