Nov. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Chippewa Falls. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.