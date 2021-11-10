This evening in Chippewa Falls: Rain likely. Low 44F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Chippewa Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 87% chance of rain. Chippewa Falls could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
