Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 26F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Nov. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
