Nov. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.