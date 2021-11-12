Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
