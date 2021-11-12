 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News