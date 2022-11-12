This evening in Chippewa Falls: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 20F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
