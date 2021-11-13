Nov. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy with snow. Low 26F. SSE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees tomorrow. There is only a 22% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.