Nov. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 24F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Chippewa Falls tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

