This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 39% chance of rain. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
