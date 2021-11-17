This evening in Chippewa Falls: A few clouds. Low 24F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . 18 degrees is tomorrow's low. Chippewa Falls could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy with snow. Low 26F. SSE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperat…
This evening in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. It w…
Additional snowfall of 1 to 2 inches of snow is expected to the north of a line between Wisconsin Dells and West Bend, with highest accumulations near Fond du Lac and Sheboygan.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Chippewa Falls today. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 de…
This evening in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 24F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 m…
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
Temperatures in Chippewa Falls will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. The area wil…