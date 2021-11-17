 Skip to main content
Nov. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening in Chippewa Falls: A few clouds. Low 24F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . 18 degrees is tomorrow's low. Chippewa Falls could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

