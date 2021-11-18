 Skip to main content
Nov. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies. Low 18F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

