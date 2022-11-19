Nov. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: A few clouds from time to time. Very cold. Low 6F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.