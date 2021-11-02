Nov. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: A few clouds from time to time. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Chippewa Falls will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.