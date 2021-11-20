Nov. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Chippewa Falls could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.