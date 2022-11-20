 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 21F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . 14 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.

