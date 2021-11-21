Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Clear skies. Low 13F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Nov. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
