Nov. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 12F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.