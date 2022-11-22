This evening in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
