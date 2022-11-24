Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 25F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
