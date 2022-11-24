 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 25F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News