This evening in Chippewa Falls: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 12F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Chippewa Falls Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Chippewa Falls Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. A 23-degree low…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. We'll see a low temperature …
It will be a cold day in Chippewa Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
Punch holes can occur after a plane flies through the cloud if the cloud droplets are supercooled, with their temperatures below freezing.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Chippewa Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in …
This evening in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for t…
It will be a cold day in Chippewa Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 d…
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Chippewa Falls will be…