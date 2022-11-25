 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

