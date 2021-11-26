Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Mostly cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Nov. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
