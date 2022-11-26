This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 31F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Chippewa Falls Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
