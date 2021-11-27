This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: A few clouds from time to time. Low 24F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
