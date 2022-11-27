This evening in Chippewa Falls: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Chippewa Falls Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
