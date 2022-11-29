Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 18F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 6 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Chippewa Falls could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
