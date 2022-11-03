For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, Chippewa Falls temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 67% chance. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Chippewa Falls will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chippewa Falls people will …
Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Chipp…
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see highs in the 6…
This evening in Chippewa Falls: A mostly clear sky. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see highs in the …
🎧 What have we learned 10 years after Superstorm Sandy? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Chipp…
Chippewa Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 de…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Chippewa Falls area. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…