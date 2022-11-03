 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, Chippewa Falls temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 67% chance. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.

