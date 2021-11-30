Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy with periods of light freezing rain later at night. Low 26F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Chippewa Falls tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. There is only a 22% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Chippewa Falls Monday. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecas…
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low t…
Australians are bracing for a wet and windy summer Down Under for a second year in a row as a La Nina weather event has formed in the Pacific Ocean.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. 23 degrees is today's lo…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Chippewa Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. 12 degrees is today's low. P…
Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. 25 degrees is toda…
This evening in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 23F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Cool, 40 …
Rain fell on Greenland's summit instead of snow for the first time on record in August. A study says that may be the norm in just four or five decades.