Nov. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: A few clouds overnight. Low 6F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Chippewa Falls Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.

