 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Chippewa Falls area. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News