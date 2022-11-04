Nov. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Cool temperatures will blanket the Chippewa Falls area Saturday. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Chippewa Falls could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
