Nov. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: A few clouds from time to time. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.