Nov. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Clear. Low 27F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Chippewa Falls area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

