Nov. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Generally fair. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

