Nov. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Considerable cloudiness. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Chippewa Falls area. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

