Nov. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Rain showers in the evening then thundershowers overnight. Low near 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 59% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.