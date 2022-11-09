Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Scattered thunderstorms. Low around 60F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 81% chance of precipitation. Chippewa Falls could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Nov. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
