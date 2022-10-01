Oct. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chippewa Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.