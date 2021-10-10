Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 51F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Monday, there is a 39% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Oct. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
